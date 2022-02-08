WWE veteran suggests title unification match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and two top stars at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has pitched for a title unification match between Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg at WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows for the WWE Universal Championship, but there's a possibility that The Beast Incarnate could walk into the match as a champion himself. Lesnar will be in the Elimination Chamber match later this month, where Bobby Lashley's title will be on the line.

In the latest Busted Open podcast, Dreamer suggested that if Goldberg wins the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, WWE could maybe make it a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania and unify the two world titles.

"I mean, if you want to fantasy book, what if - there was a great fatal four-way a long time ago - what if Goldberg's the champion, Reigns and Brock are your contenders and you have Bobby Lashley and you have all four (in the match) and everyone throws in their titles. Now you got Lashley, Goldberg, Roman and Brock, all in one match," said Dreamer.

Dreamer said the other big match at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, could also have another person added to it to make it a triple threat match.

All four WWE Superstars have history with each other

Goldberg, Lashley, Reigns, and Lesnar have past history with each other and have faced each other, barring Goldberg and Reigns.

Goldberg faced Lashley twice last year, while the WWE Champion recently stepped into the ring with Lesnar and defeated him in their very first encounter.

Reigns and Lashley were in the ring together last year as well, while Reigns and Lesnar are in an interesting and personal feud at the moment, which also involves Paul Heyman.

The picture will be clearer after this month's Elimination Chamber show, where both men's world titles will be defended.

