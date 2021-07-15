"I’m capable of doing so much more than this" - Released WWE star to Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Tucker has opened up about a conversation he had with Vince McMahon, where he told the WWE Chairman that he is capable of doing more in WWE.

Tucker began his pro wrestling career in WWE, joining the company in 2013. After training for two years, he made his in-ring debut on NXT in 2015. He and Otis formed the Heavy Machinery tag team in the Black and Gold brand before they were called up to the main roster in 2019.

In a recent conversation with Inside the Ropes, Tucker spoke to Vince McMahon following a match in WWE, where he lost in under two minutes to Ricochet. He was willing to do whatever he was asked to do in WWE, and even told McMahon that he could do more if given the opportunity:

“It’s actually funny because, after that Ricochet match, I talked to Vince in Gorilla right afterwards and I said, “Hey, whatever you guys ask me to do, I will always give you 100% no matter what – but I’m capable of doing so much more than this, and I hope I get the chance to prove it” and obviously, I didn’t and it is what it is," said Tucker.

Tucker reveals his interactions with Vince McMahon when he was in WWE

Tucker also revealed in the same interview that he didn't have a great relationship with Vince McMahon, but there was respect between the two.

"I mean, because he’s kind of signing off on every television segment. So I don’t feel like I had necessarily like a great relationship with him. I do feel like there was a level of respect there at least," said Tucker.

The former WWE star had pitched an idea to Vince McMahon, which the WWE Chairman seemed interested in, but the idea didn't come to fruition.

