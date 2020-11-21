The Undertaker, for the longest time, stayed in character and was one of those old-school wrestlers who rarely broke character. The Phenom has only recently broken character, even showcasing it in WWE earlier this year in his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

His gimmick was one of the most closely-guarded secrets in WWE for nearly three decades. But, with the advent of social media, the secrecy and his cover have been blown.

A former WWE star has now revealed how The Undertaker's gimmick "crumbled" at his wedding to former WWE star Michelle McCool a decade ago. Former WWE star Victoria spoke about her friendship with The Deadman and revealed what happened at his wedding to McCool.

Victoria on Undertaker's gimmick crumbling at his wedding

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Victoria revealed a little more about Undertaker that fans may have not known about. She said that the WWE legend is funny backstage. She also revealed some details about The Undertaker's wedding.

"I went to their wedding, him to Michelle's [McCool] wedding. It was very small, maybe 30-40 people, and he got emotional. And I was like, 'Your whole gimmick now, with The Undertaker, has crumbled in front of my eyes'.

"But I used to say, I think people were shocked backstage because we would watch by Gorilla, not live, but there's a screen, the monitor, we can watch the show. And so back in our day, we're not allowed to leave the building. You watch every match. Even if you already wrestled, you don't leave. It's disrespectful to them, people that are working hard for the main event. So you should be supporting your co-workers. "Right before a match, I go, 'Hey Taker, you're not doing the Old School spot are you, or should I take it out of my match?' And he would go, 'You'd probably get a bigger pop.'"

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool got married in 2010, and the pair have a daughter.

The Phenom will bid goodbye to WWE at this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, bringing an end to his 30-year career with the company. It will be interesting to see if his wife appears at the show.