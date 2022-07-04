"What the f**k are you doing?" - Ex-WWE star on Vince McMahon cutting a scathing promo on Brock Lesnar and legend

Doug Basham recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon interrupted a shoot-wrestling match between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle.

In 2003, the former amateur wrestling champions wanted to test each other’s skills by legitimately grappling in a WWE ring before an event. Angle claimed last week that he won the contest, but dismissed suggestions that he beat up his legendary rival.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, former WWE star Basham revealed that McMahon reacted furiously when he saw Angle and Lesnar wrestling.

“They were starting to really go after it,” Basham said. “And then all of a sudden you hear Vince McMahon’s voice, ‘What the f**k are you doing? You stop with my million dollar guys. I don’t pay you to go out there and get hurt.’ He was walking down the aisle and really cut a promo on them.” [1:08-1:27]

Angle and Lesnar were two of the most prominent superstars on SmackDown at the time. They feuded over the WWE Championship throughout 2003, including in the main event of WrestleMania 19.

Rene Dupree remembers a similar incident with Vince McMahon

Between 2003 and 2007, Rene Dupree was among the youngest superstars on WWE’s main roster. He won tag titles with Kenzo Suzuki and Sylvain Grenier, and feuded with talents such as John Cena and Rob Van Dam.

The former La Resistance member added that Vince McMahon reacted badly another time when he witnessed Daniel Puder shoot-wrestling Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

“Same scenario, Puder was in there with Shelton and I think it might have been Charlie, and they were doing the same s**t and then f**king Vince blew his top,” Dupree said. [1:28-1:40]

McMahon recently stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO. The 76-year-old is being investigated by WWE’s board after he agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

