Former WWE star opens up about being hired by Vince McMahon to hurt another wrestling promotion

Vince McMahon expanded WWE across its boundaries in the 1980s during the wrestling boom in America. The project entailed signing talent from different territories and often locking horns with other promotions over such matters.

B. Brian Blair was one of the stars signed by Vince McMahon in the mid-'80s following his work with Florida Championship Wrestling. The veteran recently stated that the WWE Chairman hired him to hurt his rival wrestling territory by taking away their top star.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Blair discussed his arrival in WWE and the events that preceded it. Here are his comments after being asked about him and Jim Brunzell being hired by the Stamford-based promotion to hurt other wrestling territories:

"Absolutely [it was done to hurt teritorries]. To hurt Minnesota [Vince hired Jim Brunzell], where Jimmy was tag team champions with Greg Gagne and they had already taken Hulk Hogan and Bobby Heenan. So they came to Florida and I was the main babyface and the champion. We were selling out all over, Rick Rude and I. I got a call from Hulk Hogan. He said 'Vince wants to know if you want to come up now' because they knew I was waiting to come up in the singles [division] and wrestle for the Intercontinental belt."

When he signed with WWE in 1985, Blair tagged alongside Jim Brunzell, with the duo being known as The Killer Bees. Despite the jump, Blair never managed to secure gold during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment.

B. Brian Blair's response to Vince McMahon's offer

Blair stated that while he initially thought he was being brought up to compete in the singles division, Vince McMahon had built quite a strong tag team division in which he thought Blair and Brunzell would thrive.

The veteran mentioned that after stating his demand for wanting to hold the Tag Team Championship and agreeing on the finances, the most difficult part was to jump ship immediately.

The former NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion had a reputation for not leaving without giving a two-week notice. However, this occasion called for an exception to the rule. Blair worked for WWE until 1988 after signing a contract with the company in 1985.

