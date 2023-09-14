Ex-WWE star wants six months to get back in shape if Vince McMahon asks him to return

An ex-WWE star recently said that if Vince McMahon asked him to come back and gave him six months to get back in shape, he would say yes to a return.

It has been 18 long years since Maven's WWE exit. He is currently one of the most talked about wrestling personalities on social media, courtesy of his insanely popular YouTube channel. It hasn't been long since Maven started a YouTube channel, and it's already at almost 100,000 subscribers.

Maven recently took a bunch of questions from fans in a live Q&A session. One fan asked if he would return to WWE if Vince McMahon asked him to come back and promised a championship reign. Maven had the following to say in response:

"If Vince called me and said, 'come back, you're going to be champion,' if they said that and they gave me six months to focus on just getting back into shape, and by that, I mean getting my body back into shape to where I wouldn't mind taking my shirt off in public. I'm not there now. And then, obviously getting into the ring and starting to bump, just getting my body back to callous, to just taking bumps over and over, And then, I want to say yes, but I would have to see how my athleticism comes back." [From 30:50 to 31:24]

Maven added that if he's good enough to put on a decent match and not embarrass himself in the ring, he would absolutely say yes if Vince McMahon asked him to return to WWE:

"If I had six months to get back in shape, and then see if my ring work came back to me, and if I could put put a match out there that's not an embarrassment, then yeah, absolutely I would." [From 31:48 to 32:00]

Vince McMahon pushed Maven for a while back in 2004

Fans of Maven are aware that he was mostly used as a mid-card act during his WWE run and was also used as an enhancement talent at times. In late 2004, though, Vince McMahon pushed Maves as he was being featured in top main-event level programs with the likes of Randy Orton, Triple H, Edge, and others.

Maven's run in the main event scene ended after Team Orton defeated Team Triple H at Survivor Series 2004. He was released by WWE mere months later.

