Ex WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recalls making a peculiar plea to Vince McMahon

Curt Hawkins was a part of the WWE Superstars that were released by the WWE in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Curt Hawkins, along with Zack Ryder has won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions. The duo's recent reign as Champions began at WrestleMania 35 and ended two months later. Their win at WrestleMania marked the end of Curt Hawkins' 269-match losing streak in WWE.

The duo won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania in a match against The Revival. Hawkins and Ryder lost the Titles back to The Revival in a Triple Threat Match in June on an episode of WWE RAW. The match also involved The Usos.

Curt Hawkins' strange plea to Vince McMahon in WWE

Chris Jericho, on his show Talk Is Jericho, played host to former WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The former WWE Tag Team Champions opened up on a myriad of topics regarding their days in the promotion. During their conversation, Curt Hawkins' losing streak was spoken of.

The former WWE Superstar recalled the time he read about his losing streak and talking to Vince McMahon about the same. This is what Curt Hawkins had to say,

"Then what really happened was some, I think some dirt sheet reporter or something wrote some article like Curt Hawkins loses 100th consecutive match in a row, and it was like getting tweeted to me," Myers explained. "I'm sitting there going, 'well, that's definitely true, but I was like that's awesome. Like who cares? Let's keep it going.' I was pitching to everybody like I'm losing anyway, just make sure I keep losing." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Curt Hawkins rode the losing streak gimmick well. He even convinced WWE writers and The Chairman Vince McMahon to book him in a losing effort in his hometown. WWE fans are aware of the fact WWE usually books the hometown hero in a winning effort almost always.

Curt Hawkins lived his WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania 35 when he, along with Zack Ryder won the RAW Tag Team Championship.