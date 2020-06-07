Ex WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins reveals who was supposed to end his losing streak

Curt Hawkins had a 269-match losing streak in the WWE

Curt Hawkins talked WWE creative out of winning a match

The man with WWE's longest losing streak

Curt Hawkins is famously known for his 269-match losing streak in the WWE. The day that Curt Hawkins ended his 269-match losing streak came at WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 35, Curt Hawkins teamed up with Zach Ryder, beating the Revival for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. This marked Curt Hawkins' only WrestleMania moment in the WWE.

Curt Hawkins and Zach Ryder's win at WrestleMania 35 marked the second time the duo held the WWE Tag Team Titles. The last time the team won its WWE Tag Team Titles was ten years prior to the event.

Curt Hawkins on WWE Superstar he was scheduled to beat

Recently, on Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho hosted former WWE Superstars, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The duo shared many backstage stories during their time with the promotion. One such story that came up was regarding Curt Hawkins' historic 269-match losing streak. Curt Hawkins had the following to say,

"I was supposed to beat Heath on like Superstars or Main Event, and that was when finally I went to a writer. I made him go to Vince. Can you tell him I'd rather not? lt was in Barclays, and he said something like, 'let Hawkins get one in his hometown.' I was like, 'I'd rather not. Let's see where this goes, and I just knew that organically, if I just committed to it, something would come of it. I didn't realize how much I was going to lose, but it finally did pick up steam where I truly felt like people were invested in my matches like they had never been before." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Curt Hawkins' career in the WWE revolved around his losing streak gimmick. He lost to many Superstars such as Braun Strowman, Heath Slater and some local talent. After he and Zach Ryder won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, they held on to the title for almost two months. They were defeated by The Revival in a triple threat match.

Both Curt Hawkins and Zach Ryder were part of WWE's recent releases during the COVID-19 pandemic.