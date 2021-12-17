"Why are we only presented as villains?" - Former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama criticizes how Indians are portrayed by the company (Exclusive)

Jeet Rama spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling following his recent WWE release. Rama, who signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2015, was critical of how Indians were portrayed in the company.

While he maintains that he was treated fine during his WWE stint, Rama took serious exception to how Indians were only presented as heels.

"WWE is a business at the end of the day. I can’t tell them to make business decisions around me. They are doing what they think is right from a business perspective. But why is it that you take any Indian WWE wrestler…why are they always made heels? Why are we only presented as villains? Why do they have to behave in such a manner that the audience there insults them and boos them?" expressed Rama.

Jeet Rama said that while WWE paid him good money, his soul couldn't be at peace based on how Indians were portrayed:

"My soul couldn’t come to peace with the fact that I was making money by misrepresenting my country. When I wrestled at a WWE Live Event a few years ago in Delhi, I saw that the Indian audience was booing Jinder Mahal. Isn’t there something seriously wrong if your home audience isn’t cheering for Jinder Mahal? At some level we as Indians have to compromise when we go to WWE. This is the weakness I want to eliminate."

What does Jeet Rama hope to do following his WWE release?

Elsewhere in the interview, the Indian star elaborated upon his plans following his release in November 2021. Rama wishes to create a platform for aspiring Indian wrestlers to make their mark and establish themselves before they leave for promotions like WWE and AEW.

