"A new beginning" - Ex-WWE Superstar Killer Kross set for NJPW debut; calls out leader of popular faction

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross, formerly known as Karrion Kross, is set to make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut. Kross took to Twitter to release a promo where he called out the leader of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki.

The former NXT Champion will be stepping into an NJPW ring for the first time at the Lonestar Shootout event on April 1st. NJPW Global also took to Twitter to share a promo video featuring Kross, further hyping up his debut.

In the following video, Kross was seen attacking some trainees at a gym, as he went on to explain the meaning of his name and how it was given to him. Kross announced that his new beginning will start in Dallas.

Minoru Suzuki was recently eliminated from the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament. Suzuki faced Hiromu Takahashi. The two took each other to the absolute limit before The Ticking Timebomb scored a pinfall victory.

Suzuki recently also competed in the US, appearing for multiple promotions including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Suzuki also competed on the American Independent Circuit, competing in GCW and other notable promotions.

Killer Kross was let go by WWE in 2021

Killer Kross was released from WWE in 2021, alongside fiancé Scarlett Bordeaux. Together, the duo worked on NXT before Kross was individually called-up to the main roster.

In NXT, Kross won the NXT Championship on two separate occasions, but despite his achievements, the two-time NXT Champion failed to find success on the main roster.

Since leaving WWE, Kross has made his return to Major League Wrestling for the first time in two years. Kross won his return match at SuperFight by referee stoppage.

As it stands, NJPW is yet to officially announce the match between Kross and Suzuki.

