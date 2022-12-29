Ex-WWE Superstar once pitched an idea for a sitcom to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon often rewarded superstars with vibrant ideas and allowed them to showcase their talent under the old regime, which had a strong emphasis on intriguing storylines. Santino Marella recently revealed that he once pitched an idea for a sitcom to the boss.

In 2007, Santino Marella made his debut and even defeated Umaga with the help of Bobby Lashley to win the Intercontinental Championship. Marella featured in several memorable storylines during his tenure before leaving the company in 2016.

Currently, Santino Marella's daughter (Arianna Grace) is signed to NXT. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Marella revealed that he once pitched an idea for a sitcom with Beth Phoenix to Vince McMahon.

"I pitched a sitcom. I think it was one episode. So I wrote it and it was Beth Phoenix and I and it was called, ‘Somebody loves Santino.’ It was basically Beth Phoenix, like, our home life. I got some of the guys from the Online to do some editing and I added some canned laughter. I waited around one night after RAW outside Vince’s office and I gave him the CD. I said, ‘Hey, this is an idea I had’, and he watched it. He said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do it.'" [H/T WrestlingNews]

It would have been interesting to see Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix in a comedy sitcom as they portrayed an entertaining duo on screen.

Santino Marella reveals why Vince McMahon had to cancel the sitcom idea

Santino Marella thrived under Vince McMahon as he won the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship during his run on the main roster.

Apart from this, Santino Marella came close to winning the Royal Rumble Match and World Heavyweight Championship in the mid-2010s. Speaking in the same interview, The Milan Miracle revealed why Vince McMahon canceled the sitcom idea after giving it the green light:

"He assigned a writer to do a real pilot for three episodes. But there was this, like, what do you call it, like, a tragedy of errors or whatever that, like, the writer got Lyme disease. Then the writer broke his hip. Then the writer's father died, and you know, this guy's trying to put together three funny episodes. One episode was funny, A couple episodes were funny. One was horrible." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Regardless of the cancelation, Marella and Phoenix worked together for a while before parting ways.

