Ex-WWE Superstar says she made huge mistake with Chris Benoit; how Vince McMahon reacted

An ex-WWE star has spoken about what happened with her when she made a big mistake about Chris Benoit and how Vince McMahon reacted to it. Working for WWE was not always the easiest thing, and for many stars, it has often been a trial by fire. Such was also the case for the star.

Lilian Garcia is a name most WWE fans are very familiar with from her many years with the company. The announcer started in the company back in 1999 and worked there till 2009. She was also the ring announcer again when she returned in 2011 till 2016. She's made some more sporadic appearances since then, but her tenure as an announcer saw her as one of the most beloved figures to the WWE Universe.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lilian Garcia spoke about what happened when she made a huge mistake when she was still new to announcing in the ring. She accidentally called Chris Benoit Chris Jericho. She was very worried about how Vince McMahon was going to react, but as it turned out the WWE boss was not unhappy and found it rather funny. Instead, they wrote it into the storyline.

"I remember messing up Chris Benoit, and he came over laughing. I was laughing with him. I think I called Chris Benoit mistakenly Chris Jericho, one or the other. He said not to worry and they were going to write it into the storyline and have some fun. It was a backstage segment. I love they gave me grace and the opportunity. I say 'they' because it was Kevin Dunn as well. They gave me the opportunity to find my way and make mistakes and keep going." [H/T - TV Insider]

Chris Benoit was a key figure in the life of WWE legend Mark Henry

Chris Benoit is mostly remembered for his unfortunate tragedy. However, the star did play a critical role in the lives of other stars.

Mark Henry shared a story, saying Chris Benoit was the reason he didn't leave WWE during an injury. He had been disappointed but Benoit made him feel otherwise.

"Benoit called me and checked on me. He said, 'Hey, man, that was a tough deal. How are you feeling?' I was like, 'I think I’m done.' The disappointment, I just couldn’t take it no more. But Benoit had some spirited words for him to reconsider his retirement decision. He said, 'Listen, man, we work too hard to get you where you are now for you to quit no. I will come to Austin and get your a*s in shape. You’re gonna heal up. It’s muscle and bone. Don’t let that mess with you. We need you. C’mon, man.'"

While he is fondly remembered by some stars, the manner of his death, and what he did to his wife and children forever marred his legacy.

