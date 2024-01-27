Ex-WWE Superstar sends out a heartfelt wish to NJPW star Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt wish to Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, on her 32nd birthday.

Banks is still considered one of the most creative performers of all time due to the unique moveset. She made a name for herself in the decade-long WWE stint that spanned from 2012 to 2022. The star walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2022 along with Trinity. She then signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and won the IWGP Women's Title.

The erstwhile Naomi recently took to social media to wish Sasha Banks on her birthday. She uploaded a series of stories where she expressed her love for Banks and even called her a sister.

Check out Naomi's Instagram story below:

AEW star Daniel Garcia heaped praise on the in-ring ability of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently appreciated former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone on her in-ring ability in professional wrestling.

In a recent interview with The Walkway Fight Club, Garcia asserted that Banks, in his eyes, is one of the greatest performers of all time. The AEW star also applauded Mone's creative insight into the sport which was terrific as well as unique. Garica also added that he studies Sasha's matches as she's best in her league.

“I think a Mercedes, not even in a women’s division, I think she’s one of the greatest performers of all time. I think she carries herself like a star. Her in-ring ability is amazing. I think she’s very creative, very unique. I’ve never met her, but you can tell her work ethic is insane. When she left, took a break for a year, and she was going to all these different schools. [...] I really admire her, I love watching and studying her matches. I think she’s one of the best of all time, male or female," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Mone has been heavily rumored to either return to WWE or join AEW following her exit from NJPW. It remains to be seen where the star will end up next.

