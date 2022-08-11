"I still wish"- Ex-WWE Superstar talks about replacing his former stablemate in an iconic match against The Undertaker and Kane (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard recently spoke about The Undertaker and Kane's match against The Wyatt Family's Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) at Survivor Series 2015.

The Wyatt Family was involved in a major feud with The Brothers of Destruction back in 2015. At that year's Survivor Series, The Deadman and Kane were scheduled to face Wyatt and the former Erick Rowan. However, due to a change of plans, Rowan was replaced by his long-term tag team partner.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former WWE Superstar expressed his disappointment at not being a part of the match. He added that if he had replaced Wyatt, his team would have won.

"I still wish I'd have fought in Bray's place and I gurantee we would have won," said Erick. (28:00-28:11)

Damian Priest said that he would like to face The Undertaker someday

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently mentioned that he would like to face The Undertaker if the latter ever comes out of retirement.

After spending almost 3 decades in the pro-wrestling industry, The Phenom officially retired on The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary series. The same year, The Deadman faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in his last match. 'Taker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and also appeared on both nights at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport, The Archer of Infamy mentioned that he would like to have a match with The Deadman in the future. Priest said:

"100% like every time I'm like, 'Never Say Never,' I'm like, well, I'm not going to (...) I can't because I'm going to believe that there's something we can do, you know (...) Yeah, that's the guy [The Phenom] for me."

Damian Priest is currently a part of the eerie faction The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The group had a change of leadership when Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on their former leader Edge in favor of Finn Balor.

