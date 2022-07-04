"Send her back down" - Ex-WWE Superstar recalls Vince McMahon demoting former main roster member

Doug Basham recently provided details on when Vince McMahon decided he no longer wanted Shaniqua on WWE’s main roster.

Shaniqua, real name Linda Miles, trained in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system in 2002 after winning the “Tough Enough” reality series. She began managing Danny and Doug Basham on SmackDown in 2003 before being written off television in 2004.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Basham recalled how his former on-screen ally seemingly upset McMahon. Following a meeting, the then-WWE Chairman told his long-time associate John Laurinaitis to demote her to OVW.

“Not being brought up and knowing the etiquette of wrestling, she would say a few things and kinda got some heat,” Basham said. “I think she said the wrong thing to Vince McMahon, and Vince McMahon told John Laurinaitis, ‘Send her back down to OVW.’ I don’t know what she said, but I found out she said she wanted to talk to Vince or something like that.” [2:30-2:58]

Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty retained the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Basham Brothers and Shaniqua at No Way Out 2004. Shaniqua disappeared from television after the event and later received her release.

The Basham Brothers gave Shaniqua advice before speaking to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstars often discuss their contrasting relationships with McMahon in out-of-character interviews. While some had no problem speaking to their boss, others preferred to stay out of his way and simply do as they were told.

Doug Basham added that he and Danny Basham told Shaniqua not to talk to McMahon, but she ignored their advice.

“Me and Danny were like, ‘No, you don’t wanna do that,’” Basham continued. “She went and did it anyway. She got sent back down. She got clobbered by Rikishi and she was gone, and then me and Danny got put on the shelf for a while.” [2:58-3:13]

The Basham Brothers won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice between 2003 and 2005. Both men were released from the company in 2007.

