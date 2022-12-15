Ex-WWE Superstar does not want to return under Triple H's new regime with the old gimmick

After a plethora of superstars returned under the new regime, Triple H brought several changes to the product. However, the acquisition hunt for talent has not ended. Matt Cardona recently revealed that he would not want to return to the company as Zack Ryder.

In 2020, Zack Ryder, aka Matt Cardona, was released from the Stamford-based company under the old regime as part of budget cuts during the beginning of the Pandemic Era. Ever since his release, Cardona has worked with several independent promotions to reinvent himself under a new name.

Since Triple H took over the company, several wrestlers have made their way back to WWE or have wanted to return to the company and work with Hunter. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 37-year-old superstar gave his honest opinion on his previous gimmick and how he would not like to return to the company as Zack Ryder:

"I mean, if it was up to me, if I would ever go back it would be as me, Always Ready Matt Cardona. Now if there was going to be a surprise run in or Royal Rumble something, if the Always Ready music hit or the Woo Woo, hit which one would get a bigger pop? I understand Zack Ryder, but I don't want to. I don't want to live in the past. You know, I'm saying like, I'm 37 years old, I'm in the prime of my career." [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see if Cardona returns to the Triple-H-led promotion with his new persona.

Matt Cardona on if he would return to WWE under Triple H's new regime

Triple H changed the landscape of the company once he took over as Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Ever since, several released superstars have returned to the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona spoke about his chances of returning to the company:

“Listen, I appreciate you asking me this, but here's the truth. Like, if I were to go back, I wouldn't reveal it here. And if I wasn't going back, I wouldn't reveal it here, because I want people, I want people talking. So the more they talk, you know, the more people are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I'm the internet champion, then now and forever. So let them talk.” [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see if Cardona returns to WWE, as Royal Rumble is around the corner.

Do you want Matt Cardona to return under Triple H's new regime? Sound off in the comment section below.

