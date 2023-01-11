Ex-WWE Superstar weighs in on Vince McMahon's potential sale of WWE

Vince McMahon not only shook the world of professional wrestling but once again changed the landscape of the company after he made his return. Recently, former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow aka Aron Stevens weighed in on the possibility of McMahon selling the WWE.

In 2018, Vince McMahon struck a deal with Saudi Arabia to host multiple Premium Live Events in the years to come. After years of partnership with the country, it was highly likely that Mr. McMahon would look into taking major steps that would benefit him and the company from a fiscal standpoint.

Yesterday, Vince McMahon made his return to the company after Stephanie McMahon resigned, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO. Rumors began to spread that McMahon would be selling the company to Saudi Arabia PIF. Speaking on Ten Count, the former WWE Superstar weighed in on McMahon selling the company:

"We’ll have to wait and see," Stevens said. "Obviously, when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, but we'll see what happens.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if McMahon strikes another deal with Saudi Arabia and sells the company for billions of dollars in the very near future.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as a member of the Board of Directors before getting the Executive Chair

Last week, Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back into the company along with two other members of his choosing and got a spot as the member of the Board of Directors.

However, McMahon had other serious plans in the fold as well, which were revealed in the coming days. Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation and left her position as the Chairwoman and CO-CEO.

It was later revealed that the Board unanimously voted for Vince McMahon to become the Executive Chair of WWE. Several positions, however, were unharmed by McMahon's return.

Nick Khan is the sole CEO of the company after Stephanie McMahon's departure. Meanwhile, Triple H is still in charge as the Chief Content Office and will oversee all three brands in the company.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes