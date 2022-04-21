Ex-WWE trainer Bill DeMott addresses allegations made against him

Bill DeMott, the former head trainer of WWE’s NXT developmental system, says past allegations made against him are inaccurate.

In 2015, several former trainees took to social media to tell stories about DeMott’s alleged misconduct. A WWE investigation found no wrongdoing on his part, but the ex-WCW star decided to resign “to avoid any embarrassment or damage to the WWE.”

DeMott spoke to WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. Discussing modern-day teaching methods, he defended his physically challenging training regimes and referenced the accusations that were aimed towards him:

“I’m not a big fan of what I’ve been accused of doing, but I’m a big fan of that hard work and, okay, work for it. You both know, Mr. Brisco more than anybody, the opportunities are so more in front of them [nowadays]. They don’t have to appreciate it or work for it. That whole paying your dues thing is way out the window,” said DeMott. [16:20-16:49]

Curt Hawkins, Kenny Omega, Ivelisse, and Luchasaurus were among the former developmental talents who spoke out about Bill DeMott’s behavior. A leaked email [H/T WrestlingNewsWorld] from Luchasaurus, known in NXT as Judas Devlin, included allegations of bullying and homophobic remarks.

Bill DeMott maintains his innocence

JBL responded to Bill DeMott’s comments by agreeing that the accusations are “bulls***.” The Hall of Famer said he also hears negative stories about himself from people in wrestling, but he chooses not to respond.

DeMott further reiterated that WWE never found him guilty of the allegations:

“All those stories and accusations were always told about somebody telling about something that happened to somebody else. It wasn’t what happened to them. ‘I saw this and I saw that.’ I’m a firm believer if you saw it, report it, but have your ducks in a row, and every time it was brought up it was looked into and nothing came of it.” [18:58-19:25]

The two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion said he opted to resign after “the court of public opinion” had their say on social media. The hashtag #FireDeMott trended on Twitter shortly before his departure.

