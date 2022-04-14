Ex WWE producer Sarah Stock speaks up on her upcoming in-ring return

Former WWE trainer and producer Sarah Stock has commented on her upcoming in-ring return.

Sarah started off with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 as a trainer and producer. The former TNA star has not wrestled since. She was released by the promotion in 2020. Last month, Stock confirmed that she would be returning to the squared circle with three matches in Mexico.

Speaking on Table Talk, the 43-year-old stated that she is mentally very satisfied getting back into the ring.

"It's so interesting because I have no idea," she said about her potential goals regarding her return. "I got this opportunity in Mexico and I just committed to three matches and that's it. I decided to give in for the next however long I had, maybe eight weeks, in good solid preparation, do these three matches, and see how I feel after that. If my body still feels good, if mentally it's doing me good to be back in the ring, then for sure I'll keep going with it for a while, but that's the beauty of it. It's a big adventure right now, as life tends to be and always has been.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion also noted that she is always spontaneous when it comes to life decisions.

I don't like making too many plans, I'm pretty spontaneous and like do things as they come, re-evaluate and see how I feel. It would be great if everything went well and I'm feeling good and I could have a little second phase to my career, even if it's six months or a year or two and finish off on a strong note, like I want to, with more maturity, wisdom, and knowledge, and see where things go. There are so many factors. It depends a lot on how I'm feeling emotionally and physically." - (h/t -Fightful)

Sarah Stock is grateful for her contribution to WWE's women's division

Sarah Stock is grateful to have got the chance to develop the WWE women's roster.

Stock got the opportunity to work on WWE's Performance Center in October 2015, just as the Divas-turned-Women’s Revolution started making a mark in the company. In an interview, Sarah Stock told wwe.com:

“When you’re in the ring, you think there can’t be anything more rewarding than an entire arena cheering for you. Then you help somebody understand something about wrestling in the ring, or you see a lightbulb go off for somebody who’s new, and it’s even more rewarding.”

Sarah is on her way to making her in-ring return after seven years. It is possible for the former trainer to make a permanent move to compete in the ring, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

