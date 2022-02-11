"Haven't made a star in the last 20 years" - Ex-WWE veteran bashes Goldberg returning and challenging Roman Reigns

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette has provided his take on Goldberg returning to WWE and challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Universal Champion stepped up to Reigns and declared The Head of The Table as his next victim. The two stars will collide at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19.

During episode 230 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette claimed that it was almost sad that WWE hasn't elevated someone to the level of a genuine superstar in the last 20 years.

"This is getting sad," said Cornette. "I'm not talking about Goldberg sad, Goldberg is rich and famous and wealthy and he looks great for being 50 whatever but it's sad that they haven't made a star in the last 20 years and especially to you know, pay somebody to go to Saudia Arabia whatever that costs for people to drop not only their morals but their sense of self-preservation go to Saudi Arabia. They're dwindling to a small few." [3:27-3:59]

As Cornette pointed out, WWE continues to rely on stars from the previous generation, especially for its big shows in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns was confronted by Goldberg on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

During last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline opened the show. The WWE Universal Champion and Paul Heyman addressed the fans after the latter betrayed Brock Lesnar and reunited with The Tribal Chief.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley, courtesy of interference from Reigns and Heyman. The Tribal Chief first speared Lesnar and then took out the former champion with the title belt.

At the same show, Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, though he lost the match via disqualification. For his next challenger, The Head of The Table will have to get past Lesnar's former rival, Goldberg.

At Elimination Chamber, the WCW icon will aim to become a three-time WWE Universal Champion and book his ticket to WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Colin Tessier

