"He's flunky" - Ex-WWE veteran claims top RAW Superstar should've been pushed like The Rock

Former WWE veteran Jim Cornette has claimed that Austin Theory should've been pushed like The Rock. Cornette recently reviewed the opening segment of the final Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Brock Lesnar dethroned Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. The same match also involved Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and AJ Styles as challengers.

During episode 419 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette gave his take on Lesnar using Theory as a hat rack on RAW and eventually hit him with the F5. Cornette said:

"Cowboy Brock Ellis comes out, gets in the ring and immediately hangs his hat and jacket on Austin Theory in the corner like a hat rack. So now everybody knows that he's flunky but then Austin Theory jumps on Brock's back from behind while Brock is facing Lashley and Brock f**king just meres him over and german suplexes him twice while everybody else bails out of the ring and now they know Theory is flunky. But no, then he grabs Austin Theory and gives him an F5, now they know." - said Jim Cornette. [1:24-2:25]

Cornette suggested that Theory should've benefited most from the segment. The ex-WWE veteran claimed that the RAW star is the project WWE should be working on, much like they did with The Rock back in 1996 and turned him into a mega superstar.

"What the f**k? So now, obviously Brock and Lashley are in another multi-man match, being set up by more scripted promos and Austin Theory, who should be the project that they're working on, kind of like they started working on The Rock in 96, I believe." - added Jim Cornette. [2:28-2:50]

Check out Jim Cornette's comments on Austin Theory below:

The Rock's WrestleMania 39 status could be in doubt

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion match. However, The Tribal Chief is touted to face his cousin The Rock at next year's Show of Shows. But, as things stand, the Reigns vs. Rock match might be in doubt.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Great One might be too busy with his schedule to make a potential return to WWE.

A report from WrestleTalk has suggested the following:

“Dwayne being all over next year promoting (the XFL), which could be interesting because next year is the WrestleMania that he was supposed to work with Roman Reigns, and that would be in April, and that’s probably gonna be the middle of the season," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Rock's last proper WrestleMania match was back at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena. It remains to be seen if he returns to face Reigns down the road.

What did you of Jim Cornette's comments of Austin Theory? Let us know in the comments below.

