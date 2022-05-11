"That's how treat a star?" - Ex-WWE veteran criticizes Alexa Bliss' return on this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE executive Vince Russo has criticized Alexa Bliss' recent return to WWE. According to him, the former RAW Women's Champion's return didn't click with the WWE Universe and felt quite "cold."

This week on RAW, Bliss was revealed as Sonya Deville's opponent. The match was made by Adam Pearce, who initially stripped the latter of her powers as an authority figure in the company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned WWE for mistreating one of their top stars. He said:

"This is how you're going to bring Alexa Bliss back? Bro, the last time they brought her back was in the doctor's office, that was a farting church. And now, she just makes her return cold against Sonya Deville. That's how treat a star? That's how you make stars, right bro?" (32:45-33:16)

Bliss was victorious on her return as she defeated Deville after hitting the Twisted Bliss maneuver. This was Alexa's first match since the Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event.

Vince Russo was not a fan of Sonya Deville's expressions upon Alexa Bliss' return

While speaking on the same topic, Vince Russo claimed that he wasn't a fan of Sonya Deville's selling after Bliss made her return. The wrestling veteran implied that the former authority figure seemingly overreacted during the segment.

Russo said:

"First of all, Sonya Deville's sell when she sees Alexa Bliss. What are you so afraid? This ain't 'Taker, it's freaking five-foot-two Alexa Bliss, so what is she so shaken of? She was talking to herself and this and that." (32:23-32:42)

The RAW Superstar also broke her silence after making her return. She said the following in a recently uploaded video by WWE on their Instagram handle:

It will be interesting to see how Little Miss Bliss is booked upon her recent to WWE programming.

What are your thoughts on the former champion's return to RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

