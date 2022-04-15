"Perfect resolution" - Ex-WWE veteran explains how Cody Rhodes could win Undisputed WWE Universal Championship without beating Roman Reigns

Jim Cornette has explained how Cody Rhodes could win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship without beating current champion Roman Reigns.

Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after a six-year absence from the company. The American Nightmare transitioned from All Elite Wrestling, where he was also an EVP of the company.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette stated that Rhodes would have to end up with the world championship sooner or later. He believes The American Nightmare could end up winning the title by beating someone else that initially dethrones The Tribal Chief. Cornette said:

"I'm thinking the perfect resolution to this story and that would make Cody and that appears to be what Vince McMahon's mission is, is for him to finally be the one to do it. How soon? I don't know but maybe they could salvage it if Cody wins it from someone else that won it from Roman Reigns. But Cody's gonna have to end up with it sooner or later." [1:24 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning the world championship

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning the world title. According to Ray, Rhodes needs to win the world championship first for himself and then for his late, great father, Dusty Rhodes. Ray said:

“Is it about Cody defeating Roman or is it about Cody winning the championship for his father? It’s way too early to give an answer on that. My point is this: when Cody finally challenges for the championship, I want Cody to win for Cody first, Dusty second… not Dusty first.”

Upon his return to WWE, Rhodes defeated former WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare was revealed as Rollins' surprise opponent on Night 1 of the Show of Shows, as the two men put together an instant classic.

The former AEW star faced The Miz on Monday Night RAW and is currently set for a rematch against Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

