"Much more valuable" - Ex-WWE veteran explains why current champion needs to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Naomi could join forces with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. The 34-year-old is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sasha Banks.

The Boss and The Glow won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. The two stars won a Fatal Four-Way Match and dethroned now-former champions Queen Zelina and Carmella.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why Naomi would be a solid fit for The Bloodline. He believes that the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could speak on behalf of Roman Reigns and The Usos and represent them in the process. Russo said:

"Why isn't Naomi's role with The Bloodline? I mean bro, remember how Cody's wife was the Chief Branding Officer? Why couldn't she be that of The Bloodline? You know, dress her up in business suits, let her speak for them, let her represent them, let her get them Nike deals, you know, sponsors. Why couldn't she be in a role like that? She will be so much more valuable." [53:00 – 58:00]

Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline with The Usos in 2021

In 2021, Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline with The Usos after aligning himself with Paul Heyman. Shortly after Reigns' reunion with Jimmy and Jey, the two men captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank 2021 by beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Usos are currently enjoying their fifth reign as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions and have held the titles for 260+ days. Whereas, Reigns is currently in his second reign as the WWE Universal Champion and has held the title for 585 days.

At WrestleMania 38, Jimmy and Jey defeated the team of Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Reigns went on to beat Brock Lesnar in a title unification bout, as The Bloodline walked out of the Show of Shows retaining their respective titles.

