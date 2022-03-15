"Cut Bianca Belair's hair?" - Ex-WWE veteran explains what went wrong with Becky Lynch's return on RAW (Exclusive)

In the build-up to WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair has used her hair as a weapon to assault reigning RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on how the entire angle should've played out.

Belair left some brutal wounds on Big Time Becks after having whipped her with the hair on RAW. Moreover, during a recent WWE Live Event, The EST also fractured Lynch's voice box after accidentally hitting her in the throat.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Lynch's intent should've been to cut Belair's hair on this week's RAW, considering how things played out a few weeks ago.

"If Becky Lynch got whipped with the hair last week, then wouldn't her intent be to come out and cut Bianca Belair's hair?" - said Vince Russo. [56:20 – 57:18]

Lynch also took to Twitter to display her wounds, the ones she received courtesy of Belair. The reigning RAW Women's Champion also stated that her family was not happy about the incident, including her daughter Roux.

Here's what Big Time Becks tweeted out:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE 5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look. 5 days later. The family is mad. Roux can’t even look. https://t.co/0hAAX0370Y

Becky Lynch got her revenge on Bianca Belair this week on RAW

On this week's RAW, Becky Lynch finally got back at Bianca Belair, taking revenge from The EST of WWE for the hair whips. Following Belair's win over Doudrop on RAW, Lynch put a chair around Belair's neck and used the braid to slam her against the ring post.

Due to this, Belair suffered a throat injury. WWE also provided an update on The EST of WWE, stating that she has suffered a trauma to the throat and was undergoing medical evaluation.

Here's the update from WWE:

As things stand, we are only a few weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and it is to be seen how long Bianca Belair will be out due to the injury she suffered on RAW.

