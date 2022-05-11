"This ain't 'Taker" - Ex-WWE veteran explains what went wrong with Sonya Deville's recent segment with former champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has explained what went wrong with Sonya Deville's segment featuring the returning Alexa Bliss on this week's Monday Night RAW.

This was Bliss' first appearance since Elimination Chamber 2022. At the premium live event, she was unsuccessful in her attempt to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

While speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Deville's expression and selling after witnessing Bliss' return didn't sit too well with him. He said:

"First of all, Sonya Deville's sell when she sees Alexa Bliss. What are you so afraid? This ain't 'Taker, it's freaking five-foot-two Alexa Bliss, so what is she so shaken of? She was talking to herself and this and that." [32:23-32:42]

On RAW this week, Bliss was revealed as Deville's surprise opponent. Little Miss Bliss walked out to a remixed version of her old theme song and had her doll, Lilly. She went on to squash The Pride Fighter after hitting Twisted Bliss. After the match, WWE official Adam Pearce stripped Deville of her authoritative powers.

Alexa Bliss also broke her silence after returning to in-ring action against Sonya Deville

Shortly after her return on RAW, Alexa Bliss made her first comment following her big win over Sonya Deville.

In an Instagram post uploaded by WWE, Little Miss Bliss asked the WWE Universe if they had missed her.

"Did you miss me? I'm back!"

This was Alexa's first singles match since losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. The Queen had beaten Bliss to retain the RAW Women's Championship on that premium live event.

