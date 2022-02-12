"They killed him more times" - Ex-WWE veteran questions Vince McMahon and criticizes Cesaro's recent booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has criticized WWE SmackDown star Cesaro's latest booking. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the Swiss Superman was comprehensively beaten by Happy Corbin.

By now, the former United States Champion has established his place as a veteran in WWE and has won several championships over the years. However, the one big accomplishment missing from his resume is the world championship.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE had killed Cesaro more times. He praised the SmackDown star for his athletic abilities but added that creativity has only used him to put other stars over.

"I mean, that guy, they killed him more times. He didn't have another life, they killed him 9 times already and he's just there. Great guy too, what an athlete and they use him to put guys over," said Dutch Mantell. [38:05-38:22]

Since The Swiss Cyborg has been a part of WWE for over a decade now, Mantell questioned WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for keeping a superstar he wasn't particularly impressed with.

"But if Vince [McMahon] doesn't see something in somebody, why do you keep them around for 10 years?" added Dutch Mantell. [38:35-38:53]

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of SmackTalk below:

Cesaro has been treated more as a tag team specialist in WWE than a singles star

Cesaro is a multi-time tag team titleholder in WWE. He is a former two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, having held the titles once with Sheamus and once with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Swiss Superstar is also a five-time RAW Tag Team Champion. He won the titles on four separate occasions with Sheamus and once with Tyson Kidd. Collectively, the former duo was known as The Bar and was a vital part of the tag team division a few years ago.

Cesaro was also in another tag team with Jack Swagger (aka Jake Hager). They worked as The Real Americans and were managed by Dutch Mantell (Zeb Colter at the time) himself.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy