Ex-WWE wrestler explains why he locked Randy Orton and The Undertaker in a bathroom

Chad Wicks recently shed light on why he locked The Undertaker and several other WWE Superstars in a bathroom.

Wicks appeared on SmackDown as Chad D*ck between October 2005 and February 2006. He was part of The D*cks tag team alongside Tank Toland, aka James D*ck. Last year, Toland spoke about the time that Wicks was bullied backstage by some of his co-workers.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wicks confirmed that he was mistreated behind the scenes:

"Chris Benoit, Randy Orton, Undertaker," he replied when asked which wrestlers he locked in the bathroom. "I think there was like eight or nine different guys. They were all being cr*ppy to me, so when I left the bathroom all of a sudden I saw there was a lock on the outside of the door. I just wanted a little peace and quiet, bro, I honestly did." [28:57 – 29:29]

Although the experience was unpleasant, Wicks added that he likely gained respect from the rest of the locker room after he stood up for himself.

Tank Toland on The Undertaker's reaction to the incident

In May 2022, Toland claimed on Cafe de Rene that the bullying revolved around other wrestlers trying to start a fight between himself and Wicks.

According to Toland, The Undertaker found the situation amusing when he retold the story the following day:

"I remember 'Taker telling the story the next day to some of the other guys I heard," Toland stated. "And he's like, 'Yeah, so we were going to open the door. I opened the door (…) it doesn't open. The little b*****d locked us in!' Get this s**t, they all started f***ing laughing that he got one over on them. So he went from down here, totally freaking buried, to over like a motherf****r."

Toland said former WWE star Orlando Jordan eventually unlocked the door to get The Undertaker and other trapped wrestlers out of the bathroom.

Do you have any memories of The D*cks in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the first set of quotes from this article.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes