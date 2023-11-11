Ex-WWE wrestler would like to have been Sting's retirement opponent (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Sting will compete in the final match of his career at AEW Revolution in 2024. In an exclusive interview, Barry Horowitz explained why he would like to have stepped into the ring with the WCW icon one last time.

Horowitz began his wrestling career in 1979. The 64-year-old appeared in WWE between 1987 and 1997. During that time, he developed a reputation as one of the best enhancement talents in the wrestling business.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke to Horowitz at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. Discussing Sting's retirement, the veteran reflected on his interactions with the WWE Hall of Famer in WCW:

"I met him years ago in WCW," Horowitz said. "I actually wrestled him on their show, I think it's called Saturday Night, and I wrestled for the title that night. I've known him from the locker room. Always a quality guy, solid guy, and when we were talking you could feel respect. I like that." [1:33 – 1:56]

Asked whether he would like to have been Sting's final opponent, Horowitz gave a definitive answer:

"In my prime? Yes, without a doubt." [2:02 – 2:03]

Watch the video above to hear which four people Horowitz would select on a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore.

Barry Horowitz cuts a promo on Sting

In all likelihood, Barry Horowitz will never step foot in the ring with Sting again. The two men last crossed paths in a one-on-one match in 1990.

Horowitz went on to cut a light-hearted promo on what would have happened if he faced The Vigilante in his prime:

"First of all, Sting, it would be your last match after I'm done because I'm gonna be all over you like Chick-fil-A is all over America. It's nothing personal, I do like you (…) but it would be definitely an iconic wrestling match. It would actually personify pro wrestling. I don't know how I would go into this. It all depends on how I'm feeling, as far as technically sound or just wanna go for it." [2:15 – 2:45]

Regarding the finish, Horowitz is unsure whether he would have made the AEW star lose via pinfall or submission:

"I would finish it with hopefully a Northern Lights Suplex or the Jewish Cloverleaf submission. I would beat him like a drum." [2:45 – 2:59]

More than two decades on from the end of his WWE run, Horowitz still trains four to five times per week. He also hosts seminars and occasionally wrestles.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

