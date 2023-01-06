Former WWE wrestler says he disliked working with The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was a difficult opponent for many WWE/WWF wrestlers in the late 1980s and 1990s. George South, an enhancement talent around that time, recently opened up about his mindset before facing the Hall of Famer.

South wrestled against several high-profile names between 1988 and 1996, including Dusty Rhodes and Jake Roberts. On the November 5, 1988, episode of WWE Superstars, he lost a short non-title match against then-Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior.

In an interview with WSI's James Romero, South revealed how wrestlers always hoped they would face someone like The Honky Tonk Man instead of Warrior:

"They would write out the matches, and I remember all of us underneath guys, we couldn't wait to look and pray, 'Please don't let it be Ultimate Warrior, please don't let it be Ultimate Warrior.' But when you saw Honky Tonk Man, oh my goodness. I went up to him the first time and introduced myself. He said, 'We're working today on TV. This is the easiest money you're ever gonna make.'" [5:07 – 5:32]

It is well known that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon liked The Ultimate Warrior due to his physique, not necessarily his in-ring skills. Dutch Mantell, who managed Warrior earlier in his career, once described the WWE legend as a "worse than horrible" wrestler.

George South's reaction after being booked against The Ultimate Warrior

WWE's decision-makers usually inform wrestlers of their opponents when they arrive at the building on the day of a show.

George South added that being placed in a match with the former WWE Champion would affect the rest of his day:

"1 o'clock in the afternoon, James, if you saw your name against Warrior [in a match] that was gonna happen at 8 o'clock that night, what a miserable day. You couldn't eat nothing. You didn't wanna talk to nobody. Oh gosh." [5:42 – 5:56]

Warrior passed away in 2014 after suffering a heart attack. The one-time WrestleMania main-eventer was inducted into the Hall of Fame three days earlier.

