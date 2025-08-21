Ex-WWE Writer Addresses Stephanie McMahon Firing Him

Stephanie McMahon worked as a WWE creative team member in the 2000s. In a recent interview, former writer Chris Gough disclosed details about her role in his abrupt exit from the company.

Gough spent four years in WWE from 1999 to 2003. Shortly before leaving, he and other writers were told by McMahon to speak up in a meeting with executives from the TNN television station. At the time, RAW aired on TNN every Monday after previously being broadcast on USA Network.

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Gough said executives wanted to know why RAW's viewing figures declined on TNN. He explained that the channel did not have the same audience or advertising skills as USA Network, infuriating McMahon.

"I looked at Stephanie, and she looked so p****d," Gough stated. "Afterwards, she's like, 'Hey, I need to talk to you outside.' I'm like, 'Okay.' So we go outside, and she's just like, 'How dare you speak to our partners that way?' I was like, 'What? You wanted us to ask them stuff, right?' And she's like, 'How dare you talk to our partners that way? I should fire you for this.'" [1:00:21–1:00:45]

Gough added that he was "taken aback" by Stephanie McMahon's reaction and did not want to lose his job. The next day, he agreed to a severance package with WWE after being called to the Human Resources department to finalize his departure.

Stephanie McMahon allegedly lied about ex-WWE writer's exit

According to Chris Gough, Stephanie McMahon told other creative team members that he had left to spend more time with his girlfriend. In reality, his honest feedback during the meeting with TNN's executives cost him his WWE position.

Looking back, Gough thinks Stephanie McMahon might have lied to his fellow writers to avoid embarrassment.

"I came back down, and I'm packing my s**t up, and Ed Koskey and these other guys are like, 'Hey, man, that s**ks that you're leaving to go spend more time with your girlfriend.' I'm like, 'What?' I was very well liked in that room, and we all got along very well, and she had told them all that I was wanting to leave. She's either lying, or I guess she could say, 'I was trying to do you a favor.'" [1:01:40–1:02:04]

In the same interview, Gough recalled how Triple H overruled the creative team's idea to have him lose the World Heavyweight Championship.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

