Former WWE writer explains the biggest problem with Veer Mahaan on RAW

Vince Russo recently noted a huge problem with Veer Mahaan's booking on WWE RAW.

Mahaan's arrival on the red brand was heavily advertised for months to the point where it became a running joke. He then appeared as a heel on the show and extensively targeted Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. On the latest edition of RAW, the self-proclaimed predator cut a promo saying that he would run rampant through the roster.

Vince Russo noted that there aren't enough babyfaces on the show who Veer could victimize. Thus, the latter's on-screen gimmick would fall apart before he could get over with the crowd. He discussed the topic extensively in a Wrestle Buddy video. He was quoted as saying:

"You're seeing Veer Mahaan cut promos of 'I'm going to do this, or I'm going to do that'. Bro, there's no babyface that he can beat that would mean anything. This isn't like back in the day bro, when Jake Roberts came in and annihilated Ricky Steamboat and everybody was like, 'Oh my God', and Jake was immediately over. There's nobody like that. There's no babyface that hasn't been beaten to death. That means anything that he could go over and that it would mean something." (24:06 – 24:40)

Veer Mahaan is currently being booked as a strong heel on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who his next target could be on the red brand.

Veer Mahaan recently pinned multi-time champion in a WWE Live Event

Veer Mahaan is currently enjoying an undefeated streak on RAW. He recently faced five-time champion Robert Roode in a singles match at WWE's latest Sunday Stunner live event.

Roode was also absent from television for a long time and only recently made his in-ring return. He could make more appearances on RAW alongside his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler in the coming months.

