Ex-WWE writer claims Triple H was jealous of Karrion Kross and intentionally sabotaged his career (Exclusive)

The end of Karrion Kross' WWE career was an unfortunate one, and months on, we now know that the entire issue wasn't a work. An ex-WWE writer claimed that Triple H was jealous of Kross and intentionally sabotaged his career.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo went on a scathing rant about how Triple H intentionally tried to wreck Karrion Kross' career. The disconnect that we saw on-screen with his character was no coincidence, according to Russo.

He told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that The Game knew Kross was better than him, and revealed that he now has major offers on the table outside of wrestling:

"I don't think there was any disconnect whatsoever. I think Triple H looked at this guy and knew he was better than he ever was. We can't have that. That's what I'm telling you, bro. There is no question in my mind. There's nobody who can look at this guy and his wife and not equate it to money, unless there's an ulterior motive. That's the only way. I'll be honest with you. I talked to Kross today, he's getting project offers - Hollywood, movies, television. He's reading for people, auditioning, and I knew this would happen. I've said a thousand times, he's too good for WWE."

He added that the only reason why Kross is talking to high-level people now is because they see what WWE couldn't.

You can watch the full video below:

Not letting Scarlett wrestle was an intentional move by Triple H and WWE, insists Vince Russo

The biggest point of contention in Karrion Kross' contract negotiations with WWE was the fact that they kept putting off his biggest request - that his wife, Scarlett, needed to be signed too. What struck many was the fact that Scarlett didn't compete for WWE despite her being a seasoned talent.

According to Vince Russo, not allowing Scarlett to wrestle was a direct shot at Karrion Kross:

"It was a direct insult towards him. It was a direct shot at him, bro. 1000%."

When Chris Featherstone asked why WWE wouldn't want to use talent under contract to help build the company up more, Russo responded that the reasoning is that they don't want any talent to get bigger than the WWE. He slammed it as being an "absolutely ridiculous" mentality. Russo said this was the "wrestling ego" and that it's real, no matter how crazy it looks to someone outside the industry.

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

