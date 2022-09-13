"She's not trying to hit people with coconuts" - Ex-WWE writer on Ronda Rousey's Roddy Piper tributes (Exclusive)

Brian Gewirtz has no problem with Ronda Rousey paying homage to Roddy Piper in WWE.

Piper is widely regarded as one of the greatest bad guys in wrestling history. Rousey received the WWE Hall of Famer’s permission to inherit his famous nickname, “Rowdy,” during her time in the UFC. She also wears one of his leather jackets to the ring when she appears on WWE television.

Gewirtz wrote for WWE between 1999 and 2015. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, he gave his thoughts on Rousey’s tributes to Piper:

“I know Ronda is like me,” Gewirtz said. “This is probably the only main similarity that we have because I have never broken anybody’s arm and probably couldn’t if I wanted to. It would be accidental if I did. But we both idolized Roddy Piper, as millions of people did, so I like what she’s doing as far as the color scheme and the logo and the outfit and all that.” [6:59-7:25]

Piper passed away in 2015 at the age of 61 after suffering a cardiac arrest. One of his most famous wrestling moments occurred in 1984 when he smashed a coconut over Jimmy Snuka’s head on his “Piper’s Pit” talk show.

Using the coconut segment as an example, Gewirtz said he likes the fact that Ronda Rousey does not copy every aspect of the WWE legend’s character:

“The key is she’s paying homage to Roddy but she’s not trying to be Roddy. Yes, it’s Rowdy Ronda Rousey… it’s a tongue-twister to say… but she’s not going out there and going [Piper impression], ‘Ya know, a lot of people…’ She’s not trying to hit people with coconuts, she’s not trying to steal any of the catchphrases or anything. I think what she’s doing is a cool tribute to Roddy without trying to capture and take his persona.” [7:26-8:05]

Brian Gewirtz elaborates on why Ronda Rousey’s WWE character works

The one-time WrestleMania main-eventer’s WWE persona is largely based on her real-life exploits in the UFC.

Brian Gewirtz thinks Ronda Rousey is doing the right thing by respectfully honoring Roddy Piper while remaining true to herself:

“I know he gave her the leather jacket of his that she wears to the ring. I think it’s very cool. It’s cool to honor and respect your heroes and the wrestling lineage and everything.” [8:05-8:17]

Gewirtz reiterated that people would likely object if Rousey suddenly copied Piper’s iconic talk show segment:

“If all of a sudden Ronda’s Pit happened and she was doing a talk show segment and trying to channel Roddy, then I think that would be a problem. Then I think it would be like, ‘You’re not Roddy. What are you doing?’ But she’s wisely not doing that. She’s paying tribute to her hero while being herself, so I think that’s the sweet spot. I think she’s doing it right.” [8:17-8:39]

Rousey is one of the top stars in WWE right now. The UFC Hall of Famer will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8.

Brian Gewirtz’s book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

