Ex-WWE writer discusses working with Stephanie McMahon under the old regime

Stephanie McMahon shocked the world of professional wrestling when she resigned and left WWE after becoming Co-CEO over half a year ago. Recently, former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles revealed what it was like to work with the former Chairwoman of WWE.

Stephanie McMahon was one of the most influential figures in the world of sports entertainment as she worked in her father's company for over two decades as an on-screen personality and a businesswoman in the company alongside her real-life husband, Triple H.

Robert Karpeles, a former WWE writer and producer, worked with Stephanie for over two years, during 2005-2007, as a part of the creative team. Speaking exclusively to WrestlingInc, he revealed what it was like to work with the Billion Dollar Princess behind the scenes:

"It's a recognizable figure. And within about a minute and a half, two minutes, she becomes an incredibly relatable, very, very nice person," Karpeles said. "We were arguing over who had the worst dorm room in college. So it was very weird. She was a fantastic boss who caught a lot of flack unnecessarily. I think just the nature of being in that role and that idea of, 'Well, your last name is your last name and if you weren't here it would be,' fill-in-the-blank." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Karpeles went on to mention how supportive Stephanie McMahon used to be of the creative team, as they had her full support before they made their pitches to Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon's exit also led to Vince McMahon's return to WWE

A few days ago, Stephanie McMahon recently announced her resignation and left the company as the Co-CEO of WWE. Last year, she became the Chairwoman following Vince McMahon's subsequent retirement and departure.

A few days ago, Vince McMahon returned to the company as he strong-armed and forced his way back. Later, he brought back two former employees and joined the Board of Directors.

Two days ago, it was revealed that Stephanie McMahon had officially resigned and left the company, which made Nick Khan the sole CEO of the company, and Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman.

The board unanimously elected Vince McMahon after his daughter's departure from the company. It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon finds a way back into the creative department currently headed by Triple H.

