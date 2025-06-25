Ex-WWE writer predicts Asuka vs. Jade Cargill: "This is the push that she's gonna get"

Asuka and Jade Cargill will meet in the Queen of the Ring final at WWE Night of Champions on June 28. In a recent podcast episode, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on which superstar will secure the victory.

On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss in a Queen of the Ring semi-final to progress in the tournament. Three days later, Cargill beat Roxanne Perez on RAW to earn her place in the final.

Prinze Jr. worked for WWE in various behind-the-scenes roles between 2008 and 2012. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the actor explained why he thinks Cargill will win the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament.

"I've said from jump, I feel like this is her tournament to win," Prinze Jr. said. "This is the push that she's gonna get. They've really protected her and brought her along and started now to give her some solo matches, and I think this is where it's gonna kind of come to fruition." [From 10:03 – 10:14]

The winner of Asuka vs. Cargill will challenge for a world title at SummerSlam on August 2-3.

Why Asuka vs. Jade Cargill interests Freddie Prinze Jr.

Since making her WWE debut in January 2024, Jade Cargill has been one of the most prominent wrestlers in the women's division. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Bianca Belair before recording a statement-making victory over Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is not usually a fan of wrestling tournaments, but he thinks Cargill would benefit from becoming Queen of the Ring:

"This one, I'm uniquely interested in because I wanna see what they do with Jade. I think this is the time for her to get the push. Whether she wins at SummerSlam or not is irrelevant. It's more about how she performs in these matches and in a championship match, but I'm picking Jade Cargill to win Queen of the Ring." [From 10:39 – 10:58]

Asuka and Cargill faced each other in three televised tag team matches in 2024. They have never gone head-to-head in a singles bout on WWE programming.

