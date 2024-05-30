Ex-WWE writer shares what aspect of fan criticism bothered The Rock during WrestleMania season

This year's WrestleMania will be remembered for the stellar main event with Cody Rhodes completing his story despite The Rock's best efforts to stop him. Cody finally won the Undisputed WWE Championship, bringing an end to Roman Reigns' historic title reign spanning years.

However, at one point it seemed like the main event of WrestleMania XL would feature Roman Reigns going up against The Rock for the title. Many believed that the overwhelming support from the WWE Universe for Cody forced WWE to change these plans. Former WWE writer and a close associate of The People's Champion, Brian Gewirtz spoke about how things shaped up backstage.

During a recent conversation with Busted Open podcast, the former WWE writer dismissed the rumors that Rock was ever planning to headline The Show of Shows. He claimed the star was not bothered by fans booing his Final Boss character. However, he did not align with the narrative that he was there to save WrestleMania or main event against Roman Reigns.

"After Royal Rumble, there was this narrative that Rock has vowed he's going to 'save WrestleMania.' Those words never escaped his mouth." Gewirtz continued, "He loves the business. Fans are gonna react to what they see, what they infer. Sometimes they're right, sometimes they're not. But I don't think the idea of people booing him bothered him as much as the narrative of, like, yeah, he got on the board (of TKO) and he just decided he's going to main event WrestleMania, when it was obviously well thought out well before then." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Rock hinted at a future match against Cody Rhodes

During his last appearance on Monday Night RAW, The Rock confronted a victorious Cody Rhodes. This encounter took place on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The People's Champion walked out and congratulated Cody for the momentous win. He admired the star's perseverance in winning the title. However, The Rock detailed that although Rhodes' story with Roman was over, their story was just getting started.

He even handed Cody a mysterious object, adding further fuel to the fire. Before leaving the ring, The Final Boss mentioned that he would be watching The American Nightmare and come back for the title.

