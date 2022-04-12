Ex-WWE personality points out major issue in Cody Rhodes-The Miz RAW segment (Exclusive)

The WWE RAW opening segment featuring The Miz and Cody Rhodes was "predictable," as per former writer Vince Russo.

This week, The Miz and Cody Rhodes opened the Monday Night Show and had a back-and-forth where they traded barbs to set up their match. The segment ended with The A-Lister trying to ambush Rhodes, who sidestepped and threw him out of the ring.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo found major issues from this week's RAW, criticizing the creative writing in WWE. He specifically pointed out the opening segment between Cody Rhodes and The Miz and questioned if anyone in the company cares about The A-Lister.

"You do this opening segment with The Miz and Cody Rhodes - 18 minutes! To get to a match where you know Cody is going over [winning]. Does anybody care about The Miz at this point? It's the same thing. Wash, rinse, repeat. It's the same thing. You know Cody is going over in his first match so you spend 20 minutes setting up a predictable match, that's how you start the show," said Russo. [8:30 to 9:04]

Russo feels that every story in the company is the same. He wonders if anyone cares about the back-and-forth between The Miz and Cody.

What happened in the match between Cody Rhodes and The Miz on WWE RAW?

Later in the night, Cody had his first match on RAW in six years against The Miz, and the former was victorious.

@CodyRhodes CODY RHODES is victorious in his first match back on #WWERaw in six years! CODY RHODES is victorious in his first match back on #WWERaw in six years!@CodyRhodes https://t.co/IV3etEpmJd

Rollins, who Cody wrestled in his WWE return match, appeared ahead of this week's bout and sat in the commentary to observe the in-ring action. After a back-and-forth contest, The American Nightmare landed a Cross Rhodes to get the win over The Miz.

Rollins then entered the ring and demanded a rematch against Rhodes, which the latter accepted. The two will face off at next month's WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

