Ex-WWE writer questions why Adam Pearce allowed Superstar to change the rules on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce should have stepped in and disallowed Sonya Deville from changing the rules during her match with Bianca Belair, as per Vince Russo.

This week on WWE RAW, Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. Deville first lost by count-out but asked the referee to restart the match, this time adding a no count-out stipulation. She lost once again, but told the referee that the match has to be restarted with a no count-out and no disqualification stipulation, suffering defeat once more.

Vince Russo, on the Legion of RAW show, said that he was surprised Adam Pearce did not interfere and tell Deville not to change the rules of the match:

"Deville and Bianca Belair are having this match and Sonya Deville is changing the rules as they go along. Where's [Adam] Pearce? Why did he allow? Why didn't he confront her? He said something last week like, 'You can't wrestle,' [but] she did exactly that. She said what he said she couldn't do last week. Where was he? Why didn't he come out? Why didn't he say something to her in the back when it was over?" [From 17:28 to 17:59]

Neither Belair nor Pearce objected to Deville's changing of stipulation after the match, which Russo highlighted as a major issue as well.

Sonya Deville is back to being an in-ring performer in WWE

A recent report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Sonya Deville's role as an authority figure has been taken over by Drew Gulak, who has been seen in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown as Adam Pearce's No. 2.

“So, it looks like Sonya Deville is back as a wrestler and Gulak might be Adam Pierce’s, you know, other guy. His role clearly is to be a comedy goof. He’s good at it. You know, and maybe this will… He hasn’t been on TV at all in a long time except in background scenes," said Meltzer. [H/T Ringside News]

Deville faced Ronda Rousey on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 but wasn't on the card for the Show of Shows. This week's match against Belair was her first on WWE television in a few weeks.

Are you excited to see Sonia Deville back as a wrestler? Let us know in the comments below!

Please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Anirudh