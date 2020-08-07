Excalibur has been noticeably missing from the last few episodes of AEW Dynamite. The AEW commentator usually accompanies WWE legend and voice of the Attitude Era, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone on the Dynamite broadcast table, but over the last few weeks, he has been replaced by ECW legend Taz in that capacity. Taz also took his position on the AEW Dark broadcast table.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Excalibur will be returning to WWE television as soon as next week.

Excalibur returning to AEW Dynamite

AEW did not officially announce the reason for him being kept off the television on AEW Dynamite, but his disappearance coincided with the time when it emerged that Excalibur had used a racist profanity during a promo. This particular promo took place when he was working and wrestling for PWG quite a few years back.

This is the second such occasion for an AEW wrestler to have been taken off AEW television after it emerged that they had made inappropriate comments in the past. Sammy Guevara was suspended by AEW when his inappropriate comments about Sasha Banks emerged online, although, on that occasion, AEW had made a statement about it.

This time, it is not clear whether Excalibur was taken away from his usual position on AEW Dynamite due to the usage of the racist term. However, given the proximity of the emergence of the promo and his disappearance, it has been speculated that the two are related.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reported that Excalibur will be returning to Dynamite as early as next week.

“Regarding Excalibur, he will be back. Nobody has officially said anything but we were told he was flying to Jacksonville for next week’s television and unless things change would be back on the first show taped that airs on 8/12. His name hasn’t been mentioned on either Dynamite or Dark and Taz was in his spot on both shows.”

Now, it remains to be seen when Excalibur returns and whether AEW or he addresses the controversy that came up.