Brian Pillman Jr opens up about his friendship with Enzo Amore, his first time meeting Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Exclusive) 

Pillman Jr, who was recently a part of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's TalkNShopAMania PPV, was asked about his experience on the show:

That was a great time, lots of fun, that's exactly what it was. No big titles on the line, bo big..serious..you know...nobodys trying to get a job or nothing. Everybody's just having a good old time.

Brian Pillman Jr then revealed how he ended up being a part of TalkNShopAMania. He attributed it to his friendship with nZo fka Enzo Amore and then gave fans an insight into their friendship:

And that came about due to, me and nZo have always had a good relationship, so whenever there's a big booking on the rise and he sees something, he'll give me the iggy. He'll hook me up with a booking and the same goes for me and him. If I see a spot on a card, that Enzo might add to the show, I'll hit him up and we'll go do some shows together. He's a good brother.

It never feels good to lose but AEW has, undoubtedly, the best tag team division in the entire world. For that I am very proud that these 2 young blonde kids were given an opportunity to work together and we competed with the best of em! With more experience we will become GREAT! — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) August 12, 2020

Brian Pillman Jr on his first meeting with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson

Brian Pillman Jr also met IMPACT stars Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the first time at TalkNShopAMania. Pillman opened up about meeting Gallows and Anderson and spoke about how proud he was to have been a part of the first TalkNShopAMania:

That was my first time meeting Gallows and Anderson, like officially and formally. They're also really good guys, very creative guys, they put on a hell of a show and I'm just proud to have been a part of it. To be a part of the first TalkNShopAMania during the pandemic, we're just out here filming content, putting everything out that we can, you know, and it's great seeing everybody get back to work, getting on their hustle.

