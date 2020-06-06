Diamond Dallas Page on working with Easier Life Mastery for this weekend's Virtual Summit [Exclusive]

Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz spoke with DDP and friends on June 5, 2020.

Diamond Dallas Page also has a documentary coming out soon called "Relentless."

Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall and Jake "The Snake" Roberts at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival

Once again, Diamond Dallas Page just wants to help people.

Bringing together world caliber thought-leaders and speakers in an accessible format, Easier Life Mastery aims to help its attendees accomplish all of their goals and then some. Not only does it work with top-tier authors, executives and performers -- including Les Brown, Shark Tank panelist Kevin Harrington, and New York Times best-selling author Loral Langemeier -- but it was founded by some very remarkable people.

Ryan Anderton is an acclaimed mentor, coach and consultant who many call a "wealth warrior." "Cyn-sational" Cynthia Stone is an award-winning public speaker and a certified life coach, beyond being also an international best-selling author. Ken Dunn is not only a professional partner of Anderton and Stone, but also a prolific author, following years of work in surveillance and other investigations.

"So what does this have to do with wrestling" you asked? Easier Life is hosting a seminar with none other than WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page this weekend. Page will be one of the featured speakers alongside Jack Canfield, Evan Carmichael, JJ Virgin, Forbes Riley and Daven Michaels. It's FREE and can be checked out online via Zoom.

To learn more about this this, I spoke with Diamond Dallas Page, Ryan Anderton, Cynthia Stone and Ken Dunn on June 5, 2020. Below are highlights from those conversations. You can sign up for the event here.

Diamond Dallas Page on how his upcoming talk with Easier Life Mastery compares to his "Living Life At 90%" lectures:

Diamond Dallas Page: "This is about the art of owning it. If you apply what I’m teaching you, you will make things happen -- it’s not going to just happen by you just reading a book or listening to me speak. It goes back to Muhammad Ali’s quote: ‘The repetitions of affirmations leads to belief, and once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen.'"

On how Easier Life Mastery came to work with Diamond Dallas Page:

Advertisement

Ryan Anderton: "We work with a lot of excellent speakers and coaches, and one of them is Dan Clark. Dan has actually coached and worked with Dallas, and he thought he would be a great fit for us, so he made the introduction."

On how he describes Easier Life Mastery to someone not yet familiar:

Ken Dunn: "It's the speed of thought. Einstein said, 'the challenges we face in our life today cannot be solved with the same level of thinking that creating.' It is with this in mind, that we created Easier Life Mastery. We have invited DDP and others to come together. Top thought leaders in business are speaking at Easier Life Online to help entrepreneurs all over the world, and it's free!"

On the overall mission of Easier Life Mastery:

Ken Dunn: "We created Easier Life Mastery to help entrepreneurs to scale their thinking, so they can scale their businesses."

On whether Diamond Dallas Page is the first athlete to have worked with Easier Life Mastery:

Cynthia Stone: "We were speaking with some great athletes about upcoming events, but some of those events are on hold at the moment. We've had [hockey legend] Theoren Fleury and [former NFL player] Trent Shelton. But DDP is definitely our first professional wrestling legend!"

On what is coming up for DDP besides this upcoming seminar through Easier Life Mastery:

Diamond Dallas Page: "You and I have previously talked about a documentary I'd been putting together for a long time called Relentless. It didn't come out, but when I started training for my match in AEW back in January, I knew that was the final piece we needed for Relentless. That's coming out soon. You're gonna love it."