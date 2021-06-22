Franky Monet talks evolving into a new persona; hopes fans join her on this journey [Exclusive]

Want more Monet? Well, that's what you're going to get on tonight's episode of NXT. Franky Monet has promised the WWE Universe an encore performance to her world premiere on the USA Network.

Since making her debut on the April 13th edition of NXT, where she interrupted Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, Franky has spent the better part of her time on the Black and Gold Brand scoping out the landscape. So far in the ring, Monet has had only one match. Albeit an impressive win over Cora Jade.

Make no mistake about it though, she's champing at the bit for more action.

After over a decade in pro wrestling, Franky Monet is trying to make a new name for herself - literally. Known to fans around the world as Taya Valkyrie before she signed with WWE, there was a negative reaction from some when it was revealed she would not be keeping that name in NXT.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, Franky Monet talked about making the change and why she's excited to explore this new persona.

"It's really important for me, as like an artist and as a performer, to continually grow and evolve. And I think that this was a natural kind of progression for who Taya Valkyrie was and then changing into Franky Monet," Monet said. "It's also more fun for me to be kind of making these changes and growing and showing that off under a new name. I know a lot of people were mad and there's a lot of people crying on Twitter, but you know, whatever. People are always gonna have a problem with something they don't understand. I just want everyone to trust me that Franky is absolutely everything and more than I was in the past."

Franky had a blank slate to work with when she came into NXT, but she didn't want to completely detach herself from the beloved character that fans were already familiar with. There are still elements of Taya Valkyrie alive and well in Franky Monet.

🔟 🔟 🔟 ACROSS THE BOARD.



We are SO ready for the in-ring debut of @FrankyMonetWWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RI0Ejoiv6d — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021

"That's why I'm still La Wera Loca... I'm still the crazy blonde that I've always been. I just carry Presley everywhere now and I have a different name and that's just part of the game," Franky Monet told Sportskeeda Wrestling. "I just hope that everyone can get on board and everyone can see what I'm doing and really enjoy this process and enjoy the growth that I'm experiencing."

Slowly but surely, the evolution of Franky Monet will continue over time and she is looking forward to what the next year or so will bring.

After years of working toward her goal of making it to WWE, Monet feels as though she's finally where she truly belongs and is having the time of her life so far.

Franky Monet is living her dream in WWE

One thing Franky Monet has made very public is her desire to be in WWE. She spoke with talkSPORTS' Alex McCarthy earlier this year and mentioned the opportunities that come with WWE's global audience.

"It’s the number one sports entertainment company in the entire world and it’s where you want to be. It’s where the lights are the brightest and you’ll be seen by so many more people and faces."

Monet achieved her longtime goal of making it to WWE when she signed her deal with the company back in February. Sometimes, however, dreams can turn into nightmares. That dream job doesn't turn out to be as great as you'd hoped it would be. Luckily for Franky Monet, that's not the case at all.

When asked during her conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling if the experience had lived up to her expectations so far, the answer was an unequivocal yes.

"I have nothing but positive reviews, honestly," added Monet. "It's just been so incredible to be in this position, working with these amazing talents and legends on a daily basis. And just really getting to grow as a performer, as a person and really sinking my teeth into what is NXT. I'm so glad to be in the mix. I'm so glad the world of the WWE Universe gets to meet me and find out who I am and that I get to show everybody what, over a decade of a career and all over the world... why it's brought me to this place and why I deserve to be there."

Tune in tonight to catch the encore presentation of Franky Monet's world premiere. NXT gets underway at 8 pm EST on the USA Network.

Check out our full conversation with Franky Monet in the video above. Also, follow Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for more exclusive interviews in the future.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

Edited by Kartik Arry