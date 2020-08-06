[EXCLUSIVE] Matt Cardona explains how he deals with haters who say that he doesn't deserve to be in AEW

Matt Cardona made many heads turn when he debuted on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Cardona made his way to the ring to save Cody when Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order attacked him.

Matt Cardona hit both members of the Dark Order with the Radio Silence before emptying the ring. Once Cardona stood alone in the ring, he made his way to check on Cody and reunited with his friend.

Matt Cardona's message to haters after AEW debut

Matt Cardona was in conversation with our very own Rick Ucchino. During the interview, the AEW star spoke about his contract with the promotion and Chris Jericho's piece of advice.

Matt Cardona also spoke about his relationship with Cody and had a message for his haters who said that he didn't deserve to be on AEW.

"I'm sure there' some haters out there. He's Cody's friend, he's the ex-WWE guy, whatever. I don't, I don't deal with the haters. I don't care about proving haters wrong. I want to prove my supporters right. That's what this is all about."

On this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Cardona teamed up with Cody to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order. Cardona picked up the win for his team when he pinned Reynolds after hitting him with the Radio Silence.

Matt Cardona picked up his first win in AEW and did it with his friend by his side. AEW seems to be an exciting territory for Cardona who looks to become one of the top competitors on the show.

Matt Cardona is known for his run in WWE. In the WWE, Cardon won the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. His reign as Intercontinental Champion was short-lived as he lost the Title to The Miz on the night after winning it at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Even though Matt Cardona didn't hold the top prize in WWE, he has faced off against the top Superstars, entertaining the fans in all storylines. Before leaving the WWE, Matt Cardona won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles with Curt Hawkins.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use the above quote.