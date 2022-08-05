“this is a special special man” - WWE veteran on when he knew AJ Styles was different (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claims that AJ Styles has always been grounded and different from other stars in the wrestling industry.

Russo being a devout Christian is no secret. He even ran a couple of wrestling shows in churches around the United States back in early 2005.

During the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast on SportsKeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Russo claimed that he has known Styles, who is a practicing Christian in his own right, for over 20 years.

The wrestling veteran also shared a story of them both going to church in 2002, where Russo realized that the former WWE Champion was unlike other wrestlers.

"It must have been like 20 years ago. AJ's from Gainesville, Georgia. Me and my wife went to his church with him and his wife... Bro, he literally held up the service... And this was not the AJ Styles WWE Superstar at the time, this is AJ just starting out in the business," said Vince Russo. " [AJ] went through every single person in that church and shook their hand. And when I saw that I knew that this is a special. special man, and he never got away from that. And come on Brian, how easy is it to get away from that in the wrestling business." [1:59 to 2:59]

Styles was one of the first talents signed when TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT Wrestling) launched in 2002. Russo soon followed later that year. The two might have been acquainted back then.

WWE Hall of Famer claims that AJ Styles had a good relationship with AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James revealed that AJ Styles had a good working relationship with former CEO Vince McMahon.

Discussing Styles' current position on the WWE roster on The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Brian claimed that the former United States Champion is not, as Vince Russo put it, "a sneaky wheel" (a wrestler who talks and complains a lot).

"He would however speak his mind, and he had a good relationship with Vince (McMahon) once he got there. And so he would go sit with Vince, and they would talk, and he would come away feeling better about everything. So him and Vince got along." [6:06 to 6:18]

After his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016, The Phenomenal One found himself in a marquee match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32. He would then challenge for the WWE Championship a month later and would win the title before the end of the year.

