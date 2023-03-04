"Expect the unexpected" - Current champion makes startling claims about working with Vince McMahon in WWE

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke about his time working in close quarters with Vince McMahon.

Back in 2020, when Theory was starting out on the main roster, the former Chairman and CEO took him under his wing. As Mr. McMahon's protégé, the 25-year-old was pushed to the moon and even won the Money in the Bank contract. However, the booking direction took a turn when Vince moved out of the company and Triple H took the reins of the creative team.

In an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes, Theory said working with the boss was exciting. He detailed that most plans were fluid and could be changed at any time. The US champ revealed that he would show up for work and then try to do his best with what was handed to him.

"It's like one of these things with WWE. And it's so funny because this was back working with Vince McMahon - expect the unexpected. It's just one of those things where there's nothing that's really set in stone and nothing that's really mapped out. At any moment, anything can happen. It's one of those things, you don't really know where something's gonna go. Honestly, you just show up and give it everything you've got and that's what I do every time." [7:28 - 8:00]

Theory spoke about his character in WWE

During the same conversation, Theory also addressed his fiasco with the Money in the Bank contract. He detailed that it was important for his character to lose the briefcase.

"It got to a point with the Money in the Bank where it was like now it's time to evolve and try something new. I think the Money in the Bank briefcase was great. You really needed that low to get to the high that we're at now and the high that we're going baby." [5:42 - 5:57]

He felt that the character gained more depth after the unsuccessful cash-in and it propelled him to bigger successes in WWE.

