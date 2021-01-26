'Expect the unexpected' - Natalya drops a big hint of a major Superstar's WWE return (Exclusive)

The speculation about Ronda Rousey's WWE return has unsurprisingly gathered steam once again as we head towards the Royal Rumble PPV. The former RAW Women's Champion has not been seen since WrestleMania 35, and rumors about her return surface on the internet every other week.

However, should we expect to see Ronda Rousey back in action anytime soon?

Natalya responded to the question during an exclusive SK Wrestling interview with Riju Dasgupta. Natalya also spoke about the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event, which will air on January 26th, India's Republic Day.

When it came to Ronda Rousey's WWE return, Natalya wasn't sure about seeing her former rival back, and there is a valid reason. Natalya highlighted Ronda Rousey's desire to start a family, and the former UFC Champion was praised for 'sticking to her guns.'

Natalya recalled that Ronda Rousey talked about having a family when they first met, and it has been a dream for the Rowdy one.

Here's what Natalya said about Ronda Rousey's WWE return:

"I love Ronda. I think that she, you know, she was so much fun to work with and I look forward to the thought of her coming back, but I don't know. I think that Ronda will love to come back to WWE, but I also think that her main focus is really on her family. On starting a family. I know that has been like a dream of hers since I first met her. The very first time I met her, she was talking about wanting a family. So, I have to give her credit for really sticking to her guns."

Expect the unexpected: Natalya doesn't rule out Ronda Rousey's WWE return during WrestleMania season

While Natalya understands that competing in the WWE is a tempting proposition, Ronda Rousey seems very committed to her goal of having children. However, the Queen of Harts ended by teasing several potential surprises for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, one of which could be Ronda Rousey's comeback.

"You know, it's so tempting to want to come back to WWE because it's so much fun to perform for people around the world, but at the same time, Ronda, she seems very committed to wanting a family. So, we'll see. But, you know, there are a million things that can happen and that, again, is what I love about WWE is that, like, you never know who is going to show up at the Royal Rumble. You never know who is going to be a part of WrestleMania. It's really, you know, you have to expect the unexpected."

Natalya also responded to Rousey's controversial 'fake fighting' comments about wrestling during the interview.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

