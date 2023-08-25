"Extremely heartbroken and at a loss for words" - Alexa Bliss reacts to Bray Wyatt's death in a heartfelt post

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt following the announcement of his death.

The two stars worked together on TV after The Eater of Worlds was introduced as The Fiend. The former RAW Women's Champion turned heel and incorporated a dark character to match his spooky gimmick.

After Triple H broke the news on Twitter that Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, died today at 36, Alexa Bliss shared a photo of herself and the late WWE Superstar and sent out an emotional post reacting to his death.

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham," she wrote.

After Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year and the Uncle Howdy character was introduced, Alexa Bliss began reverting to her evil character, and she was even confronted multiple times by the mysterious masked man.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

