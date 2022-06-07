Ezekiel defeats former champion on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Ezekiel collided with Alpha Academy's Otis in an one-on-one match.

He and the former RAW Tag Team Champions have been involved in a program on the red brand for a while now. At WWE Hell in a Cell this past Sunday, Zeke and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens finally wrestled each other after weeks of feuding.

The current storyline started after the former appeared on the red brand after WrestleMania 38 and introduced himself as Elias' younger brother. Owens has been trying to get him to admit that he is, in fact, The Drifter, but to no avail. At the recent premium live event, The Prizefighter scored a victory over Ezekiel.

During this week's RAW, the latter defeated Otis and proceeded to call out Kevin Owens. He challenged him to a rematch on RAW next week, but Kevin stated that he'd only accept the challenge if he admits that he's Elias.

Ezekiel then admitted that he was Elias, but it turned out he was just lying to get Owens to agree to do the match. Kevin Owens has already beaten Zeke, and it's left to be seen whether he'll face Elias' younger brother on next week's episode.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

