Ezekiel clears the air on resemblance to WWE SmackDown Superstar

WWE superstar Ezekiel talks about fans mentioning his resemblance to recently debuted SmackDown star Max Dupri.

Elias's younger brother has been on a roll since his debut after WrestleMania 38. The star immediately got himself involved in a feud with Kevin Owens. After months of being accused by Owens, the two fought each other at Hell in a Cell.

Max Dupri recently showed up on SmackDown and began looking for talent to join his Maximum Male Models stable. During a recent interview with Graham “GSM” Matthews, Zeke talked about the similarities he shares with Max Dupri (f.k.a. L.A. Knight) and cleared the air on said rumors:

“Now. I have seen Max Dupri or formerly LA Knight. I do see some of the similarities. I certainly see that. But I can tell you unless there are some distant relatives I'm unaware of, which is very possible. I don't believe we are related, though." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see both superstars share the ring at some point in the future. It would be a treat for the fans to watch them together due to their uncanny resemblance.

Ezekiel talks about teaming up with Elias for the titles

Zeke might be new to the WWE but his brother has a fair amount of experience. His older brother Elias has worked on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown and won the 24/7 Championship as well.

Zeke might not have defeated Owens at Hell in a Cell but has high aspirations in WWE. While speaking with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter and host Brad Gilmore, Ezekiel talked about achieving his ultimate dream of winning tag team titles with his own flesh and blood, Elias:

"I could tell you when we were kids, you know, we would talk about it. We would have little tag team matches with our cousins and our friends and stuff like that. But never as we got older. Now that, to me, is the ultimate dream. Tag team champions with my older brother in the WWE, that would be, I mean, nothing tops that." [From 3:50 - 4:12]

Ezekial has received constant assaults from Kevin Owens and The Alpha Academy. The alliance of the three Superstars has been in pursuit of proving that Zeke is not Elias's brother but Elias himself.

It would be a huge treat for fans if Elias were to one day make an appearance and come to the aid of his brother.

